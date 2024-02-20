Emily Ann Roberts Talks Reuniting With Blake Shelton 9 Years After 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Emily Ann Roberts is set for a giant 2024. She'll appear on the CBS TV special Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on Wednesday, and then she'll have an itinerary full of tour dates. In addition to one-off concerts, she's supporting Blake Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in arenas around the U.S. It's a huge milestone for Roberts, whose career began when she joined Shelton's team on The Voice Season 9 back in 2015.

"It is such a full circle moment to be able to go back out on the road with Blake," Roberts told us in a recent interview. "If I could have told that little 15-year-old girl when she was on The Voice that all these years later that she would have this opportunity to go out and support him on the road, I would have been so thrilled. And I am. It's an answered prayer, honestly. I have wanted to have an opportunity like this and worked towards this for a long time, and it feels good to finally see the fruit of all the seeds I've been sowing all these years since The Voice."

We talked to Roberts at the taping for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, so it was only natural to ask her about her favorite Dolly Parton song (aside from "9 to 5," which Roberts famously covered on The Voice).

"I really love her song 'Smokey Mountain Memories,' It's one of my favorites," she told us. "I grew up in East Tennessee, so the Smokey Mountains are near and dear to my heart. And just the way she storytells in that song; you can just hear her heart all over it. So I've always loved that one."

