Dolly Parton Changes Tune About Potential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Dolly Parton has had a change of heart regarding her potential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after learning a bit about the honor. When the news first hit, Parton made clear that she was flattered by the potential induction, but she was not a rock star.

During a promotional appearance on NPR's Morning Edition on Friday, Parton revealed what she would do if the Rock Hall actually voted for her induction. "Well, I'll accept gracefully," Parton said. "I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that. But if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that."

Parton was one of the 17 potential inductees named back in February, alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Pat Benatar, Devo, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, MC5, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Eminem and Dionne Warwick. The final slate of winners will be revealed in May, cutting the list down to a select few who will become the latest class to enter the controversial collective.

When Parton first learned of the potential induction, she declined the honor in true Dolly Parton fashion. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton said, adding that she didn't feel she'd earned the right to be considered a rock artist and had never released a rock album.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame denied her denial, explaining that the voting process had already started, and rock and roll is more than "any one genre." "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," a statement from the organization read.

Parton's denial is far more tame and kind than past refusals. The Sex Pistols, for example, sent over an open letter to the Rock Hall and refused to show up. "Next to the SEX-PISTOLS rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum. Urine in wine. Were not coming. Were not your monkey and so what? Fame at $25,000 if we paid for a table, or $15000 to squeak up in the gallery, goes to a non-profit organisation [SIC] selling us a load of old famous," the open letter read, according to Rolling Stone. "Congradulations [SIC]. If you voted for us, hope you noted your reasons. Your anonymous as judges, but your still music industry people. Were not coming. Your not paying attention. Outside the s--stem is a real SEX PISTOL."

Dolly Parton does still have time to give the Sex Pistols a run for their money, though. So let's keep our fingers crossed and our ears open.