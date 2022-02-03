Dolly Parton Gets Long-Awaited Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton could be the next member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame soon enough. The country music superstar is one of seven first-time nominees on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, the organization behind the museum announced Wednesday. Also nominated for the first time are Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Also nominated this year are 10 repeat nominees who have not been admitted in the past – Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick. On the 2022 nomination list are several artists who were also nominated last year: Warwick, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Kuti, Devo and Bush.

Parton fans were quick to flood the Hall of Fame’s Instagram announcement, with one person commenting, “How is Dolly not in yet? wow.” Another echoed, “How is Dolly not in already??” while a third added, Iif dolly parton doesn’t win i’m going to be upset.”

Eminem is the only first-time eligible nominee amid the 17, as eligibility requirements call for an artist or band to have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are nominated, and the rapper’s debut album, Infinite, was released in 1996. Meanwhile, MC5 has gotten six nominations over the years, despite not being voted in yet.

An international voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry submit the nominee ballots every year, considering artists’ musical influence, length and depth of career and body of work and superiority in style. The 2022 inductees will be announced in May, and the induction ceremony is planned for the fall.

Fans can submit their votes through April 29 at vote.rockhall.com or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. These fan votes will single out five artists to make up the fan ballot to be counted alongside the other ballots when it comes to selecting new inductees.

Parton fans can cast their votes while watching the Academy Of Country Music Awards on March 7, which just announced the “9 to 5” singer will be hosting the night live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.