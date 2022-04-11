Dolly Parton’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Decision Draws Surprising Response

Dolly Parton does not want to be considered for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she does not have a say in the matter. The ballots with the country music icon’s name were already mailed to voters, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said on March 17. Days earlier, Parton said she wished not to be considered for the Rock Hall because she has only focused on country music during her career. She is one of 16 artists nominated to join in 2022.

On March 17, the Foundation defended Parton’s nomination, noting that Rock and Roll has “deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.” Parton’s music has “impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed,” the statement continued. “Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

“Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” the foundation said. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

On March 14, Parton told fans she did not feel she “earned” the right to be nominated for the Rock Hall because she had never recorded a Rock and Roll album. However, she is now inspired since her husband is a “total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.” She also wished the other nominees good luck and thanked the Foundation “for the compliment.”

During a stop on Fox News, Parton further explained that the nomination “didn’t feel exactly” right. “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me,” she added.

Variety notes that Parton’s name could not be officially taken off the ballot since many of them were mailed to voters already. The “Jolene” singer was considered a shoo-in for the 2022 class, and voting does not end until April 29. A Foundation insider told Variety that leadership hoped Parton “changes her mind” if she is elected, despite her requests.

Aside from Parton, the other nominees for the 2022 class are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick. If Parton is inducted, she wouldn’t be the first primarily country artist to join. Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams are also in the Rock Hall.