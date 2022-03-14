Dolly Parton ‘Bows Out’ of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting

Dolly Parton is “respectfully bowing out” of the running for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The country music icon took to social media to announce she was taking herself out of consideration after being nominated this year alongside artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and others.

“Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a statement to social media on March 14. “I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.” She continued, “I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again-if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

https://twitter.com/DollyParton/status/1503378691145056258

The “Jolene” singer-songwriter also noted that husband Carl Dean is a “total rock ‘n’ roll freak”, saying, “He always encouraged me to do one.” She ended her statement with a word of encouragement to all the remaining nominees, writing, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Parton has previously turned down honors she didn’t feel were in her wheelhouse, asking last year that Tennessee lawmakers not to consider a bill that would allow a statue of her to be erected on the grounds of the state Capitol. “I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” Parton wrote on social media at the time. “I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.” Parton also revealed last year that she twice had to turn down the offer for the Presidential Medal of Freedom – once because her husband had been sick and a second time because she was unable to travel to accept the award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.