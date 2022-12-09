LeAnn Rimes Forced to Cancel Shows After Vocal Cord 'Bleed' Leaves Her Unable to Sing

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to reschedule two upcoming shows on her JOY: The Holiday Tour after a vocal cord bleed left her "unable to sing." The country singer announced the news in a handwritten note shared with fans on Wednesday, Dec. 7, confirming that her concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium will be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will now be on Sept. 29, 2023.

In the message, shared to Instagram, Rimes wrote that she was "completely and utterly" heartbroken to announce the postponement. She went on to explain that she has been sick with the flu, and her doctor recently "discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick." While Rimes assured fans that she is "getting better," she said she is "unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders!" She continued, "I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon."

In the caption, Rimes confirmed that the two affected dates are her upcoming shows in Nashville and Riverside, which are now rescheduled for dates in April and September. Rimes' next scheduled performance is her planned Dec. 16 show in Lincoln City, Oregon, which at this time is not affected by Rimes' current medical crisis.

The shows are part of the singer's current JOY: The Holiday Tour, which kicked off on Dec. 2. Throughout the tour, Rimes is set to perform a mix of holiday songs, hits and tracks from her newly released album god's work, which was released on Dept. 16. The album features several guest artists, including Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, Sheila E. and more. Previously speaking to Billboard of the album, Rimes said, "I think it explores the light and the dark, the duality of life. It's a complex record, it's deep."

The JOY: The Holiday Tour is currently set to run through the new rescheduled dates in 2023. Rims' Wednesday announcement was met with an outpouring of well wishes from fans, with one person writing, "someone's health should always be a priority ... thank you for leading as an example that is making it such! rest up & recharge friend!" Somebody else commented, "Prayers for a quick recovery! Xo!"