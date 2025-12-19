ABC Confirms ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Crossover

The 118 and 113 are officially teaming up.

ABC has revealed that there will be a crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville at some point in the new year.

The Disney-owned network shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday with a picture of 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman hanging out with Nashville’s Michael Provost, Hailey Kilgore, Hunter McVey, and Juani Feliz. “Buck and Eddie at the 113?” the official 9-1-1 account captioned the photo. “Looks like we will be having a #911onABC x #911Nashville crossover.”

Details about the crossover, including what exactly brings Stark and Guzman’s Buck and Eddie, respectively, to Nashville, have yet to be revealed. However, news of the crossover aren’t so surprising. Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told TVLine that they had hoped “there will be even more cross-pollination moving forward” after Kimberly Williams-Paisley made a brief appearance as 9-1-1 dispatcher Cammie on 9-1-1 to lend a hand.

9-1-1 had done a couple of crossovers with first spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, with the first and biggest one happening in 2021 during Lone Star’s second season and 9-1-1’s fourth. Members of the 118 were deployed to Texas to help with a raging wildfire, bringing together some of LA and Austin’s finest. Angela Bassett later appeared in an episode of Lone Star as Athena Grant to help with identify someone who called in a fake SWATTING.

Disney/Christopher Willard // Disney/Jake Giles Netter

While the big crossover between 9-1-1 and Lone Star mostly took place on the spinoff, it’s unknown if the same will happen for the crossover with Nashville. It’s unknown when ABC will share details about the event, but it seems like it will be coming at some point next year before the seasons end. Both shows are currently on hiatus until Jan. 8, so the crossover will come sometime after that.

At the very least, when 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville return from hiatus, there will be a lot to look forward to. Both midseason finales ended on major cliffhangers that left characters in danger, and knowing how unpredictable the franchise can be, there’s no telling what the outcome will be and how it will impact everyone. Whatever the case may be, 2026 is already shaping up to be a big one for the 9-1-1 franchise, and fans don’t want to miss a single second.