Country Singer and Wife Reveal Pregnancy at Iconic Landmark

Austin Burke's household is going to be a little more crowded this fall! The country singer, 29, and his wife Lexy, 29, are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shared the exciting news on April 16 with sweet photos snapped at The Parthenon, an iconic landmark in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pregnancy announcement was made by way of a series of images that were first shared with PEOPLE. In the photos, the smiling soon-to-be parents posed alongside their two dogs, Tito and Ryman, and held up an ultrasound photo, Burke captioning the pregnancy announcement, "First, I just want to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most incredible woman in the world. Not only are you my best friend, but we're about to have a dang baby." He went on to tease, "Lil' Burke Coming Fall 2023." Lexy shared the same images to her own account, where she wrote, "29 and FEELING FINE(minus all the nausea). BABY BURKE COMING THIS FALL!!!!!!!"

Confirming the pregnancy news to PEOPLE, the "Buy You a Drink" singer said he "can't explain my happiness. Knowing that Lexy is carrying our baby has given me a new appreciation for her and moms everywhere. She's going to be the best mom, and I'm ready to teach this kid the very little I know." The expectant mom added that they were both "in such shock" when they first learned she was pregnant, Lexy adding that she and her husband "are BEYOND excited and can't wait for the fall! I'm currently in the phase of trying to read every parenting/pregnancy blog I can, and listen to every motherhood-related podcast!"

Baby Burke on the way comes a little more than three years after the couple exchanged vows in December 2019. Announcing the news at the time, Burke shared, "today get to marry my best friend in front of the people we both love most in life. Today marks not just a promise to you, but a promise to your parents, my parents, all of our family and friends, but most importantly it marks a promise to God. A promise that I will love you today, I will love you tomorrow. And I will love you till my last breath on this earth." Three years later, in July 2022, Burke premiered the music video for his song "Take My Life," which included footage from their wedding day.

The couple's pregnancy announcement sparked plenty of excitement. Burke's fellow country singer Drew Baldridge commented on the post, "so happy for you guys," with Tim Hicks writing, "Huge congrats Austin!!" Baby Burke is set to arrive this fall.