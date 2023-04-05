Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font Pregnant With First Baby

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Marlow Font is thinking blue! The country singer revealed Tuesday that she and her husband Jonah Font are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in September. Little Font on the way will turn the Maddie & Tae family into a party of six, the little one joining Taylor Dye Kerr and her husband Josh Kerr's 1-year-old daughter Leighton.

Font shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she two sweet photos. The first of those images showed the expectant mom wearing a form-fitting light blue dress that hugged her growing belly as she and her husband held a sign reading, "Baby boy Font coming September 2023." She captioned the adorable post, "Baby BOY Font coming this September! Jonah & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man's parents."

Opening up about her pregnancy to PEOPLE, Font shared that she and her husband "found out in early January that we were expecting." The singer said she surprised her husband "with a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work." Font also revealed that her bandmate Kerr "had a feeling I was pregnant before I even knew!" Kerr welcomed her own child via an early delivery last year, with Font supporting Kerr as her daughter faced an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"We are so excited to become parents! We've always wanted babies, so it is surreal that this chapter is beginning for us," Font added. "We feel so grateful that God chose us to be this sweet little boy's parents!"

Font and her husband first met during her sophomore year of high school in Texas, with Jonah giving her a promise ring at 17 before she moved to Nashville. Jonah dropped to one knee and popped the question in May 2018, with the couple going on to tie the knot at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee in November 2019. Amid news of the big step in their relationship, many of Font's fellow celebrities and fans have sent their congratulations. Reacting to the Tuesday post, Kerr commented, "Cutest lil mama!! So happy for y'all!!" Singer-songwriter RaeLynn wrote, "the best month for a baby!!!! Daisy was born in September!" One fan added, "Oh my goodness congrats!!!!!"