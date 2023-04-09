'Unexpected' Star Pregnant With Second Child

Unexpected star Jenna Ronan and her boyfriend, JJ Della, are expecting their first child together. This will be Ronan's second child, as she and her ex-boyfriend Aden Albright share their son Luca. Unexpected launched in 2017 and tracks pregnant teenagers as they prepare to become parents.

Ronan, 20, and Della shared a photo of themselves holding an ultrasound image on Instagram on April 6. They included a picture of Luca also holding the image. "Mom of two and I already can't get them both in a picture," Ronan captioned the post.

The couple started pregnancy rumors on March 23, when Ronan shared a photo of the two in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. "Mom and Dad," she simply captioned the post. They started daring in the fall of 2022, reports Starcasm. Ronan relocated to South Carolina from Pennsylvania and is expected to return for Unexpected Season 6. Lilly Bennett and Ronan are the only two moms returning for the new season, while two new moms will join the cast.

Although Albright and Ronan had a rocky relationship on the show, it appears that they are on better terms today. In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Ronan told fans that Albright sees Luca every other weekend, even though they live far apart. "I've been having to drive 9 hours or fly [every] other weekend," Ronan wrote to one fan. She said the two are hoping to work out a better plan and have a court date scheduled in May.

Ronan's Unexpected Season 6 story will have plenty of interesting elements to keep fans watching. Last year, she celebrated getting breast augmentation surgery. "OK, so I was going to wait until after I got it done to tell you guys, but I'm just going to tell you now," she told fans in an April 2022 TikTok video. "Because my bra came today, and I got my medicine and I'm so excited! I'm getting a boob job on Friday. I'm getting my boobs done in two days and I am so excited!" Ronan explained that she breastfed Luca for almost two years, but used only one breast because the other had a "huge cyst."

Ronan kept fans up to date on the process, even posting one video just hours after the surgery, notes Starcasm. "OK, I just got out of surgery like an hour ago, and now I'm home," she said in a clip. "It's honestly not that bad. I'm just sore, and I have a lot of pressure on my chest because my doctor – like, I wanted it under the muscle for, like, a naturaler effect... So that's where it's sore, just under the muscle." She also told fans she didn't plan on taking pain medication if she didn't have to. She also shared before-and-after videos. Unexpected is available to stream on Discovery+ and airs on TLC.