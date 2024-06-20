Country Music Superstar Mark Chesnutt Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery, Cancels Upcoming Concerts

Country music superstar Mark Chesnutt has announced that he's canceling his upcoming concerts, after having to undergo emergency heart surgery. In a social media post, the singer's reps shared the news, including a personal message from Chesnutt, 60, to his fans.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows,"

stated the "Too Cold at Home" singer. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

A statement from his management added: "Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

Chesnutt's emergency heart surgery comes months after he was admitted to a hospital in November 2023 for unspecified "medical issues." At the time, he was placed in the ICU on stable condition while doctors ran "multiple tests to identify the cause" of his illness.

He made the difficult decision to cancel his tour dates then, as well, saying, "I've made the decision, to take the time to get healthy. I'll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well..... to take care of me, my family and so that I can get back out on the road, to give back to ALL of you who have shown me unconditional support, care and love throughout my entire career."