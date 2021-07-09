Mark Chesnutt Cancels Tour Dates to Undergo 'Immediate' Back Surgery

✖

Mark Chesnutt has canceled a series of upcoming tour dates in order to undergo an urgent back surgery, the singer's team announced on social media this week. A post on Chesnutt's social media accounts on Thursday, July 8 shared that the Texas native has canceled scheduled dates for the remainder of July, all dates in August and some dates in September, an "unfortunate circumstance" that arose as a result of "severe back pain" that "ultimately moved" Chestnutt to schedule "unavoidable, immediate surgery, which will require a nine to ten week recovery period."

"I’ve been suffering with this for a very long time, and postponed as long as I could," Chesnutt said in a statement. "When the doctor says: ‘you have no choice,’ you have no choice! I hate to get off the road, just as the venues opened back up. I was really looking forward to this year! I appreciate the support and understanding from my fans, and I ‘ll see you all real soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Chesnutt (@officialmarkchesnutt)

Chesnutt is known for songs like "Bubba Shot the Jukebox," "I'll Think of Something" and "I Just Wanted You to Know" and plays an average of 100 dates per year. The message adds that the 57-year-old's agency is working to reschedule the affected show dates. Fans who purchased advance tickets to Chesnutt's shows are encouraged to visit venue website or call the venues for show date reschedule or ticket refund information. See Chesnutt's full list of canceled dates below.

07/09/21 The Lumberyard — Roscoe TX

07/10/21 Sugar Creek Casino — Hinton OK

07/11/21 Cotton Country Club — Granger TX

07/15/21 Hard Rock Casino — Sioux City IA

07/16/21 RC McGraw’s — Manhatten KS

07/17/21 Crawford County Fair — Cuba MO

07/21/21 Cowlitz County Fair — Longview WA

07/23/21 Lassen County Fair — Susanville CA

07/30/21 Canyon County Fair — Caldwell ID

07/31/21 Butte Depot — Butte MT

08/05/21 Carroll County Fairgrounds — Westminster MD

08/06/21 Deerassic Classic — Cambridge OH

08/07/21 Jergels Rhythm Grill — Warrendale PA

08/12/21 Beacon Theater — Hopewell VA

08/13/21 Winston-Salem Fairgrounds&Annex — Winston-Salem NC

08/14/21 Town & Country Days New — Martinsville WV

08/16/21 Erie County Fairgrounds — Hamburg NY

08/21/21 Sutherland Rodeo Arena — Sutherland NE

08/26/21 Crawford County Fair — Gays Mills WI

08/27/21 Marquette Ojibwa Casino — Marquette MI

08/28/21 Marquette Ojibwa Casino — Marquette MI

09/02/21 Boot Barn Hall — Colorado Springs CO

09/03/21 Seven Peaks Music Festival — Buena Vista CO

09/05/21 Rolling Hills Casimo — Corning CA