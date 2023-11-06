Country Music Legend Mark Chesnutt Hospitalized

Country music legend Mark Chesnutt has been hospitalized. In a Nov. 3 post on the singer's Facebook page, reps for Chesnutt offered, "Mark Chesnutt is currently undergoing a medical evaluation after being admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday, November 1st. Mark and Tracy appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Mark is looking forward to seeing everyone soon."

In addition to the social media post, Whiskey Riff reports that Chesnutt's reps previously posted and then deleted a separate statement that indicated that the singer was admitted to the ICU. "Mark and his management team regret we have had to cancel two shows this week. Mark was admitted to the hospital Wednesday evening and is now in the Critical Care Unit in stable condition," the statement read. "He is receiving care and undergoing multiple tests to identify the cause of his medical issues. We would like to apologize to our fans that have always been so very supportive and hope you will keep Mark in your prayers. We will post more updates once the doctors determine his condition."

Chesnutt is a beloved country music star who has been writing, recording, and performing since he was a teenager. He released his debut studio album, Too Cold at Home, in 1990, and has since gone on to release 17 more studio albums. Chesnutt has also put out a number of live records and compilation albums, featuring some of his biggest hits such as "Brother Jukebox," "It's a Little Too Late," "Old Flames Have New Names," "It Sure is Monday," and "I Just Wanted You to Know."

In response to his health crisis news, many of Chesnutt's fans have taken to social media to express their support. "We all love you Mark. Stay strong," one fan commented on Facebook. "Take your time getting back on the road. We will all be there for you when your ready. Love and prayers from all your fans. Love you."

Someone else added, "Good luck on the tests. He's too stubborn to let a virus get the best of him. Known him 33 years and this is nothing compared to his back issue!!" One late fan offered, "Thank you for posting this and letting us know. Sending love and prayers, for Mark For a speedy and complete recovery, And for his family for strength and comfort. Love you all with all my heart."