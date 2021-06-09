CMT Music Awards 2021: Watch All 4 Video of the Year Finalists

Carrie Underwood & John Legend - 'Hallelujah' "Hallelujah" was written by Legend and Toby Gad, and Underwood included the song on her 2020 holiday album, My Gift, as a duet with Legend. The accompanying video was directed by Underwood's longtime collaborator Randee St. Nicholas and sees the two stars performing together in a room warmed by a fireplace as Legend plays the piano. "We're both singers, and we really get into what we are singing, what we're communicating," Underwood told Entertainment Weekly, whom she asked to join her on the song. "It's just such a beautiful song. I'm so glad they sent it to me and he sang it with me, and I've had this opportunity to just be around somebody of his talent." prevnext

Kane Brown - 'Worldwide Beautiful' Brown released "Worldwide Beautiful" as a single last summer amid racial unrest in the United States, and the song's unifying theme is echoed in its music video, directed by Alex Alvga. The clip also features Brown's 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, in her very first music video. "I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville," Brown said on CBS This Morning. "We were just like 'You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world… we're all a little different, but we're all just different types of beautiful.' So we just wrote a song about it. When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it. Our fans were asking for it. I couldn't ask for it to come out any better than it did."

Keith Urban with P!nk - 'One Too Many' Urban and Pink's duet was released in September 2020, and the Dano Cerny-directed music video uses green screen technology to place the two stars in the ocean and on the beach, respectively. "It's what I call a reluctant surrender," Urban told Zane Lowe on Apple Music of the song's subject. "You know. You're at the end of the night, it's been a long night. You're at the bar. You swear to God you're not going to answer that phone. You're not going to make that call. Eventually, you're like, 'Come take me home. I've had one too many.' I know that place really well."