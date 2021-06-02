CMT Awards Announce Finalists for Video of the Year

✖

The CMT Music Awards have narrowed down the field for the 2021 Video of the Year category, announcing the six finalists on Tuesday, June 1. Videos in the final round include Carrie Underwood and John Legend's duet, "Hallelujah," Elle King & Miranda Lambert's collaboration, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Kane Brown's "Worldwide Beautiful," Keith Urban and Pink's "One Too Many," Kelsea Ballerini's "hole in the bottle" and Kenny Chesney's clip for "Knowing You."

Fans can vote for their favorite video at vote.cmt.com, and the winner will be revealed during the annual show on Wednesday, June 9th. The category originally contained 14 nominees when nominations for the 2021 awards were announced last month. Initial nominees also included Dierks Bentley's "Gone," Ingrid Andress' video for "Lady Like," Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Mickey Guyton's "Heaven Down Here," Lambert's video for "settling Down," Ryan Hurd and Morris' duet "Chasing After You," Sam Hunt's "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's" and Willie Jones' "American Dream."

Underwood won last year's Video of the Year Award for "Drinking Alone," and "Hallelujah" is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year. Should she win, she will extend her record as the most-awarded artists in the show's history with 22 total career wins. The 2021 CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Brown and Ballerini, the former co-hosting the show for the second consecutive year and the latter for the first.

"I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea," Brown said in a statement. "The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

Ballerini added, "I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane! The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan-voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special." Both artists will also perform; Brown with Chris Young and Ballerini with Paul Klein from LANY.

Other announced performers include BRELAND with Mickey Guyton, Lady A with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight and Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The 2021 CMT Music awards will air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a five-channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.