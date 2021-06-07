CMT Music Awards 2021: Full List of Nominations
The CMT Music Awards 2021 are just a few short days away, gearing up for a night of glitz, glamour and music on Wednesday night. Across the nominations first announced in May, country stars Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead with four nods each, while Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton and the evening's co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, each have three.
Fans select the winners at the show and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The awards will air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a five-channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Scroll through to see all of this year's nominees.
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott - “Nobody”
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”
HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”
Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"
Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”
Female Video of the Year
Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”
Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Male Video of the Year
Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”
Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”
Kane Brown - “Worship You”
Luke Bryan - “Down To One”
Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”
Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - “All Night”
Lady A - “Like A Lady”
Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”
Runaway June - “We Were Rich”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”
CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”
Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Dierks Bentley - “Gone”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”
Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”
Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”
Willie Jones - “American Dream”