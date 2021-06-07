CMT Music Awards 2021: Full List of Nominations

The CMT Music Awards 2021 are just a few short days away, gearing up for a night of glitz, glamour and music on Wednesday night. Across the nominations first announced in May, country stars Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead with four nods each, while Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton and the evening's co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, each have three.

Fans select the winners at the show and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The awards will air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a five-channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Scroll through to see all of this year's nominees.