CMT Awards: Carrie Underwood Fans Cheer Acrobatic 'Ghost Story' Performance

During Monday night's 2022 CMT Music Awards, Carrie Underwood took the stage to perform her latest single, "Ghost Story." This was her second live performance of the song, following the Grammy Awards last week. Fans loved the performance as much as the first one. The song is featured on Underwood's upcoming ninth album, Denim & Rhinestones.

This year, Underwood was nominated for two CMT Music Awards for "If I Didn't Have You," her duet with Jason Aldean. The track is up for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Underwood has already won 23 CMT Music Awards, including eight Video of the Year wins. Last year, she won Video of the Year for "Hallelujah," her duet with John Legend. Underwood's performance and the rest of the 2022 CMT Music Awards are available to stream on Paramount+.

"If I Didn't Love You" was written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, and Lydia Vaughan. They came up with the song when Aldean needed a duet for his album Macon, Georgia. When Aldean heard the song, he knew he needed Underwood to join him, but he wasn't sure if she had the time. Thankfully, she did.