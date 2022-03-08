Jason Aldean Reacts to Possibility of His and Carrie Underwood’s Kids Dating

Jason Aldean recently reacted to the possibility of his and Carrie Underwood’s kids dating, and the country superstar doesn’t seem too keen on his daughter doing any dating at all. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Aldean and his wife Brittany were asked about the chances Underwood’s 3-year-old son, Jacob, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy “next country couple” in the future. “I mean, I’m not opposed,” Brittany replied.

ET corespondent Cassie DiLaura then asked Aldean if Navy was “never allowed to date” anyone. “That’s probably accurate, yeah,” Aldean quipped. Brittany then added, “I feel like she does what she wants.” Aldean then chimed back in, “Yeah, I don’t know if I am going to have much say in that. We will see, she is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?” Regarding who might be the “more protective” parent as their kids get older, Aldean surmised, “I feel like [Brittany’s] gonna be more protective of our son [4-year-old Memphis], and then I’ll be more protective of Navy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1501023021758226434?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to the parenting talk, Aldean also opened up about collaborating with Underwood on their hit song, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which won Song of the Year at the ACM Awards. “It’s been great, I mean this song has been, you know, a big song obviously for us all year,” he says. “I had the idea for this song and to bring her in on it and it’s nice when you have a plan and it works out. It’s been a huge song this year, got nominated for three awards here and even a GRAMMY for this, so it’s been a big one and she’s been great. I have had a chance to perform it now a few times together and it’s always fun.”

Finally, Aldean spoke about his upcoming new album — titled Macon, Georgia — which will be released in April. “Well first of all it’s crazy that I have been allowed to make 10 records over the years, you know, and that I am still, you know, out there and can still put out songs that people seem to still react to,” he said. “We get to come and be a part of these things and it’s just a big honor for me just to still kind of be around and and a lot of times I still feel like I am the new kid on the block, which I know I am not. But it’s been great, you know, it’s been fun and just a testament to our songs that we have put out throughout the years, the fans and how well they support us and it’s been great.”