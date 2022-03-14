Carrie Underwood Teases Big Announcement With Cryptic Release Date Post

Carrie Underwood fans are marking their calendars for Friday after the country artist teased she’s got something big planned for March 18. It’s been more than three years since the “Cry Pretty” artist last released a full-length studio album, and despite her recent Christmas and gospel albums, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of her career.

Monday, Underwood seemed to tease that next chapter on social media, posting a video to her accounts featuring a night sky with ethereal music playing in the background as the words “Coming Friday March 18” flash on the screen. Underwood captioned the video simply with the eyes emoji, leaving fans wondering what could possibly be coming next from the Grammy winner.

Underwood previously hinted that she had something big up her sleeve during last week’s ACM Awards, telling the press in response to a question about a possible new album or tour, “I mean, I’m always working on something,” as per Taste of Country. “Obviously we can’t spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say … soon. Soon,” she continued, adding with a laugh, “Actually, they hate it when I use that word, because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?!’ But, [I’ve] been busy, for sure.” The very next day, Underwood dropped another hint, posting a picture of her singing in the studio with the cryptic caption, “So, I did a thing …”

The American Idol alum might have taken time away from her usual projects, releasing the gospel album My Savior in March 2021, but Underwood told fans it was a dream come true for her. “I’ve wanted to make this album my whole life. I’ve been talking about it for years,” she said during an Instagram Live with fans at the time. “So often, music shifts and changes and you have new sounds and new subjects to sing about, but these songs have truly lasted the test of time. Some of them are hundreds of years old, they’re just beautiful. I sang them growing up and my parents sang them growing up and now we want kids now to sing them growing up and just to be a part of trying to keep these songs alive, it’s beautiful and it’s hopefully timeless.”