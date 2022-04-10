Carrie Underwood Reveals Sadness After Loss of ‘True Friend’ Amid Grammys Night Win

Carrie Underwood should have been celebrating on April 3 after winning her latest Grammy Award, but the country superstar had sad news to share. She learned her beloved dog Ace died hours after her win. She called Ace a “true friend” who will live on “forever” in her family’s hearts.

“Last night, my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!” Ace was by Underwood’s side as she lived in three houses, performed six tours, and welcomed two children with husband Mike Fisher, sons Isiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.

Ace was “always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows,” Underwood continued. “He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side.”

Hundreds of Underwood’s fans sent their condolences. “They are our first children. Prayers for you and your family,” one fan wrote. “So very sorry for your loss,” another commented. “So sorry. I know how bad that hurts. [Sending] love your way,” Miranda Lambert wrote.

Ace frequently appeared on Underwood’s Instagram page. On March 23, she included a photo of Ace wearing a diaper when she marked National Puppy Day. “My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they’ll always be puppies in my heart,” Underwood wrote. “Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!”

In late 2016, Ace suffered a herniated disc injury, Entertainment Tonight reported. He was completely paralyzed in his back end for several days and was enrolled in a physical therapy program. Underwood kept fans up to date on his health, sharing adorable videos of him walking in water. “His physical therapy is really helping…he gets a little better every day,” Underwood wrote in January 2017.

Underwood was in Las Vegas on April 3 to perform “Ghost Story” during the 64th annual Grammy Awards. She also won Best Roots Gospel Album for her latest album, My Savior. Underwood and Jason Aldean were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You.” However, they lost to Brothers Osborne’s hit “Younger Me.” Underwood has won eight Grammys during her career, including Best New Artist in 2007.