Carrie Underwood Reacts to Her Latest Grammy Win

Carrie Underwood got a major win at the Grammy Awards. The country singer walked away with the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2021 LP My Savior. Following her win, she took to Instagram to express her excitement over the major moment.

Underwood couldn’t be more excited about her win based on her recent Instagram post. She wrote that she loves her My Savior album, making the win that much sweeter. The singer also expressed how she believes the album is the most “important” one that she’s released to date, writing, “I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made! Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful!” Underwood ended her post by sharing that she loved being able to sing “Ghost Story” for the first time on the Grammys stage.

Underwood shared similar sentiments to PEOPLE shortly after her win. While backstage at the Grammys, she told the publication that My Savior is “the greatest” project that she’s worked on. The “Cry Pretty” singer also said that she was fighting back tears as she spoke about the importance of her Grammy win. She told the outlet, “This is one thing that I’ve wanted to do. Literally, my whole career, I’ve wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me.”

Underwood previously told PEOPLE that My Savior was a companion piece to her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. Like My Savior, My Gift was a project that she wanted to work on for quite some time. She referred to both albums as “bucket list projects.” The 39-year-old said that one of her goals in working on both albums was to bring a big dose of positivity to the world amid such a difficult time.

“With everything I do, I just want to be positive,” she continued. “And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart.” Underwood said that 2020 “was a tough year for everybody,” and that she wanted to do her part in bringing a little bit of positivity to the masses, adding, “to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy” so that “others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy.”