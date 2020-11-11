CMA Awards: Why Florida Georgia Line Isn't Performing Tonight

Country music fans will notice one previously announced performer missing during the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, with Florida Georgia Line no longer taking the stage. Duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were set to perform their current single "Long Live," but are no longer on the bill after Hubbard tested positive for COVID-19.

The Georgia native first shared his diagnosis with fans on Monday, one day after he posted a photo of his tour bus in the driveway of his house asking fans to guess why it might be there. Following the snap with a selfie sitting in front of the bus, he confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Some of y’all guessed it..... Got the Rona," the Georgia native wrote, adding that he was asymptomatic and quarantining on the bus, adding that he was missing his family, "writing songs" and feeling "thankful."

On Wednesday, he posted a "Morning check in" from his bus. Hubbard, who injured his foot in August and underwent surgery, told fans in a video that he was able to remove his boot and wear only a brace. He also thanked fans for their well wishes, captioning his video, "Big win. Feeling better than yesterday. Thanks again for all the message and love. Sorry if I haven't responded to everyone yet but it means a lot."

Another previously announced CMA Awards performer, Lee Brice, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is now unable to perform during the show. Lady A's Charles Kelley will step in to perform with Carly Pearce in Brice's place, singing the pair's collaboration "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Florida Georgia Line also made news this week after Hubbard unfollowed and refollowed Kelley on Instagram, sparking rumors of a rift between the two and a possible breakup of the group. Hubbard's wife, Hayley, also unfollowed Kelley. Kelley's wife, Brittany, fueled speculation when she posted a series of quotes to her Instagram Story on Tuesday including one that read, "Real friends don’t always agree with [you] but they do respect your right to have an opinion." She also shared a video telling her followers, "A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that." A source close to the group told Billboard that there is "no truth" to rumors of a split.