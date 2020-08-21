Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Undergoing Surgery After Dirt Biking Accident

✖

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard shared a health update with his fans on Friday morning, revealing that he recently injured his ankle during a day of dirt biking. "Quick update from the Hubbard house," he told fans in a selfie video. "My world has drastically slown down over the last two days." The Georgia native shared that he was at the track riding his dirt bike a few days ago when he "over jumped a jump, landed flat and blew out my ankle."

"So I'm sitting here, just managed to get my boot back on this morning," he continued, panning the camera down to his foot, which was encased in a black walking boot. The musician shared that he has a ruptured Achilles tendon and a broken bone on the inside of his ankle, which means he will be undergoing surgery next week followed by "the journey to recovery." "Couldn't be worse timing, I'm really bummed," he said. "I'm upset that I can't be helpful around the house as much as I would like to be, but I know God's teaching me something through all this and I'm going to try to stay positive, try to work on my mental game and apparently some upper body."

The timing of Hubbard's accident wasn't ideal for the singer due to the fact that his wife, Hayley, is scheduled to give birth to their third child in just a few weeks. "Doc said his goal was to have me walking in 5 weeks," Hubbard captioned his video. "Hayley and I said 'make it 4 weeks because that’s when baby number 3 gets here.' Keep our family in yalls prayers. We are going to need it. Now I’m going to muster up the energy to hobble to the toilet. #badtiming."

Tyler and Hayley's upcoming arrival, a boy, will join their two older kids, 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 1-year-old son Luca. "In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," Hubbard previously told PEOPLE. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."