Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Pose Thoughtfully in the Studio Ahead of 'Starting Over' Album Release

Chris Stapleton recently shared a photo of himself and and his wife Morgane posing thoughtfully in the studio, ahead of the release of his new album, Starting Over. In the black and white image shared to Instagram, Stapleton is seen sitting at the soundboard, with his head down and his chin in hand. Morgane is standing behind him, arms crossed, and staring down in another direction. In the post's caption, Stapleton simply wrote, "One week," referring to Starting Over's release date.

Starting Over is said to have been finished ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, but was delayed due to Stapleton's inability to tour on the album. To date, Stapleton has released three songs for Starting Over: the title track, "Starting Over," "Cold" and "Arkansas." There will also be a track titled "Watch You Burn," which Stapleton wrote about the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival, which took place near the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. While speaking to Wide Open Country, Stapleton called the song "theraputic," and added, "It's a powerful number to me that conveys the sentiment, hey let's cut the evil s— out... it's a plea in some ways."

Stapleton also spoke about getting back to touring, which he hopes happens soon, as it's something he feels like he might do for the rest of his life. "We all hope for that Willie Nelson career where we're, you know, 85 or 86, and we can go play as much as or as little as we want to," he said. "I think if I am able to walk out on stage and hold a guitar when I'm 85, I think that's probably gonna happen."

Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all music touring, including a tour — the All-American Road Show — that Stapleton had been planning. He and Morgane decided it was in the best interest of his fans' safety to postpone the tour until it's safe to hold concerts again. In a statement, the couple explained the basis of their decision, and thanked fans for understanding during this uncertain time.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority," their statement read. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless."