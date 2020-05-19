Chris Stapleton Reschedules 2020 All-American Road Show Tour to 2021

Chris Stapleton has moved the remainder of his planned 2020 tour dates to 2021, following a number of artists who have done the same due to the coroanvirus. Stapleton was scheduled to be on the road with his All-American Road Show for the fourth consecutive year, and this year's run had 46 dates scheduled, including a show at Chicago's Wrigley Field that would have been Stapleton's first time headlining the venue.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority," Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, shared in a statement on Stapleton's website. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless." All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and those unable to attend a rescheduled date will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at their point of purchase.

The rescheduled dates for the shows at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Wrigley Field in Chicago will be announced as soon as possible pending Major League Baseball's 2021 schedule. The show at Truist Park in Atlanta has been canceled and tickets will be automatically refunded, but Stapleton shared that the show will be returning to Atlanta next year on a to-be-announced date. In March, Stapleton postponed four dates on the All-American Road Show Tour due to the coronavirus and had the tour scheduled to resume on April 21. The originally postponed dates were some of the first of the tour, which was supposed to begin on March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The March 12, 14, 20 and 21 shows were postponed.

"We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause," Stapleton and Morgane said at the time. "Please know these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us." Supporting acts on select dates of the tour included Dwight Yoakam, the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen, The Marcus King Band, Willie Nelson & Family and Yola.