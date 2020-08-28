Chris Stapleton Announces New Album, 2021 Tour Dates

After teasing a new era with fans on social media this week, Chris Stapleton has officially announced that his new album, Starting Over, will arrive on Nov. 13, a date he had previously teased on Instagram. The album is Stapleton's first since 2017's From a Room: Volume 2 and was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, with additional work completed at Muscle Shoals Sound and Compass Sound Studio. Like Stapleton's From a Room albums, Starting Over was produced by Dave Cobb, who also played acoustic guitar.

Stapleton's wife, Morgane, provided vocals and tambourine to the project, and his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums) are all featured as well as special guests include musicians Mike Campbell (electric guitar), Benmont Tench (Hammond B3 organ) and Paul Franklin (pedal steel). The All Voices Choir are featured on "Watch You Burn." Starting Over includes 11 songs co-written by Stapleton as well as three covers — Guy Clark's "Worry B Gone" and "Old Friends" and John Fogerty’s "Joy Of My Life." Stapleton also released the project's first single and its title track on Thursday.

In addition to his album, the Grammy winner revealed a number of dates for his All-American Road Show tour next year, which was rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, though there are still two 2020 dates on the calendar for November. The rescheduled trek includes shows at venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The cast of opening acts varies by show and includes Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson, Yola, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Dwight Yoakam, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Elle King, Kendell Marvel, The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, Nikki Lane, George Strait, Little Big Town and Brothers Osborne.

Starting Over track list:

1. "Starting Over"

2. "Devil Always Made Me Think Twice"

3. "Cold"

4. "When I’m With You"

5. "Arkansas"

6. "Joy Of My Life"

7. "Hillbilly Blood"

8. "Maggie’s Song"

9. "Whiskey Sunrise"

10. "Worry B Gone"

11. "Old Friends"

12. "Watch You Burn"

13. "You Should Probably Leave"

14. "Nashville, TN"

All-American Road Show dates:

Nov. 21 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field*

April 21 | Toledo, OH | Huntington Center†

April 22 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center†

April 24 | Lexington, KY | A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field‡

June 5 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater§

June 10 | Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena#

June 11 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

June 12 | George, WA | The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 17 | Bakersfield, CA | Mechanics Bank Arena#

June 18 | Sacramento, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre#

June 19 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre#

June 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre^

June 25 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center^

June 26 | Denver, CO | Pepsi Center^

July 8 | Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

July 10 | Camden, NJ | BB&T Pavilion°

July 17 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field%

July 23 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center**

July 24 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

July 28 | Gilford, NH | Bank NH Pavilion††

July 29 | Gilford, NH | Bank NH Pavilion††

July 31 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

Aug. 5 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center°

Aug. 7 | South Bend, IN | Notre Dame Stadium§§

Aug. 12 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion°

Aug. 13 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek°

Aug. 19 | Des Moines, IA | Iowa State Fair^^

Aug. 20 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center##

Sept. 18 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

Sept. 23 | Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena++

Oct. 1 | Atlantic City, NJ | Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

Oct. 2 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center++

Oct. 8 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden++

Oct. 14 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena++

Oct. 15 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena++

Oct. 16 | Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

Oct. 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena++

Oct. 23 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena++

Oct. 28 | Lubbock, TX | United Supermarket Arena°°

Oct. 29 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater°°

Oct. 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

Nov. 4 | Austin, TX | Frank Erwin Center°°

Nov. 11 | Estero, FL | Hertz Arena**

Nov. 12 | Orlando, FL | Amway Center**

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

†with special guests Margo Price and Yola

‡with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

§with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell

**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

††with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^with special guest Nikki Lane

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola