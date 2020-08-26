Chris Stapleton Teases New Song, 'Starting Over'

After a long wait, Chris Stapleton is back with new music, sharing that he will be releasing his new song, "Starting Over," on Aug. 27. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old posted a preview of the song on social media, sharing a quick snippet of bright acoustic guitar. A message in the corner read, "Title: Starting Over By: Chris Stapleton." In his caption, Stapleton shared that the song will be released on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Stapleton previously played "Starting Over" while on tour last fall, so it's a song that some fans are already familiar with. "It don't matter to me / Wherever we are is where I wanna be / And honey for once in our lives / Let's take our chances and roll the dice / I can be your lucky penny / You can be my four-leaf clover / Starting over," he sings in the chorus of a fan-recorded video of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chrisstapleton on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

On Monday, the country star shared a preview video for what is likely his next album, posting a clip interspersing footage of Stapleton, his wife, Morgane, and his band with shots of nature including fires, forests, flowers and animals. The caption read "11.13.20," possibly signifying the date of Stapleton's new release, and his Instagram bio now reads the same. His most recent album was 2017's From a Room: Volume 2, which included the hit single "Millionaire."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chrisstapleton on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

Ahead of the announcement, Stapleton followed the recent tradition of many artists and removed all of his Instagram photos prior to his hints about his new music. While he hasn't released an album in three years, the Kentucky native has stayed busy on the road and was planning to be out on his All-American Road Show this summer, though he has postponed the trek due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority," Stapleton and Morgane said in a statement at the time. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless."