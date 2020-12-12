Charley Pride's Death Sparks Outrage From Maren Morris Amid CMAs Speculation

✖

Maren Morris sent her condolences to Charley Pride's family after learning about the country music legend's death on Saturday from complications of the coronavirus. Since his death came a month after the 86-year-old Pride attended the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 11, Morris wondered if the "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" singer may have contracted the virus at the ceremony. It was held indoors, and some artists were forced to sit out the show after they or those close to them tested positive for the virus.

"I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley," Morris wrote. "F— this f—ing year." One of Morris' followers called her out for suggesting that, as Morris attended the show as well. "Hence 'we' should be outraged," she replied. Another country singer, Mickey Guyton, agreed with Morris, adding, "Gurl I thought the same damn thing."

I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley. https://t.co/rSIbsLNwYj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 12, 2020

The decision to hold the CMA Awards in an indoor venue during the coronavirus pandemic was widely criticized in the days before the ceremony. The CMAs insisted there were precautions taken, with only the nominees, their staff, guests, and crews allowed into Nashville's Music City Center. They also included a mix of live and pre-recorded performances with multiple stages being used. There was also no red carpet before the show.

Before the show, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard tested positive for the virus. They were both set to perform during the show, but were forced to back out. Rascal Flatts was also unable to perform after a member tested positive.

If you think there’s no possibility that Charley Pride got Covid at last month’s @CountryMusic maskless “event,” you probably believe the Supreme Court is the Deep State. #shameful — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 12, 2020

During the broadcast, viewers were shocked to see that many performers and members of the audience were not wearing masks. Some were also ignoring social distancing guidelines. After the show, executive producer Robert Deaton and CMA CEO Sarah Trahern defended the broadcast, insisting that people who wore masks when they left their tables. People who were in masks just were not shown on television, according to Deaton. "Sure, we got some comments from people about the audience area itself," Deaton told Variety. "But I think just like you go to a restaurant and don’t see people wearing masks at their seats, this was the same thing."

As of Saturday, 297,501 Americans have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been more than 16 million coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began.