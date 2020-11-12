CMA Awards: Lady A Suddenly Backs out After Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lady A has had to back out of the CMA Awards at the last minute, after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The trio — Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood — announced the unfortunate news on social media, explaining that while they have someone close who seems to have contracted the virus, they all "continue to test negative." The group explained "out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight."

Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the band was set to perform "Beers & Sunshine" with Darius Rucker, who is co-hosting the awards show with Reba McEntire. Additionally, Scott was set to join Thomas Rhett, McEntire and Christian singer Chris Tomlin for a performance of Rhett's song, "Be A Light," which was produced amid the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, Kelley had pre-taped a musical performance with Carly Pearce, which will likely still air as planned.

Lady A is not the only country act to have to drop out of thr CMA's due to COVID-19, as Florida Georgia Line also had to cancel their appearance after Tyler Hubbard contracted the virus. "Some of y’all guessed it," Hubbard wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, then confirming that he "got the Rona." He went on to say that he is asymptomatic, and is "quarantining on [the] bus." Hubbard added that he misses his family, and that he's passing the time by "writing songs." Finally, the singer concluded his post by saying that he is feeling "thankful" right now.

Another star who is having to sit out the show is Lee Brice. The singer was set to perform "I Hope You're Happy Now," with Pearce, but after it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, Kelly stepped in. A rep for Brice told PEOPLE that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." He will be quarantining at home until a doctor clears him.

In an Instagram post, Brice shard a clip of him singing a song he wrote about coming down with the illness, and wrote in the caption, "Y’all, I am so disappointed that I’m not able to take the stage with [Carly Pearce] and perform at this year’s [CMA] awards...BUT, I’m excited to watch my buddy [Charles Kelley] CRUSH it tomorrow night. Y’all tune in on [ABC]. I’ll be sitting right here watching along with ya."