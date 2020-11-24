Tyler Hubbard Shares Health Update After COVID-19 Quarantine

✖

Tyler Hubbard tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the CMA Awards in NashviIle earlier this month, and the Florida Georgia Line member spent over a week quarantining in his tour bus in his driveway, He's now back with his family and recently offered a health update to his record label, sharing that he's doing "good."

"Honestly, I feel really fortunate. I was able to have 13 days of alone time on the bus, which was bittersweet. I missed my family like crazy but I didn’t feel terrible so I got to make the most of it. I wrote a bunch of songs and made the most of the time, you know. And it kind of flew by but I feel great."

In August, Hubbard ruptured his Achilles tendon and broke a bone in his ankle while dirt biking and underwent surgery. He's now on the mend and out of his orthopedic boot, though he admitted that healing his foot has been "a process."

"I haven’t been doing my physical therapy the way I should in quarantine, so I’m getting back on that and getting this old thing working again," he said. "But yeah, I’m feeling really grateful and really blessed and excited. And I feel like we’re at the end of a crazy season and the beginning of an awesome one, for sure. It may be another crazy one but I believe it’s gonna be awesome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard)

After reuniting with wife Hayley and their three kids, 2-year-old daughter Olivia and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, 2 months, Hubbard celebrated with a photo from a family dinner, posting a shot of himself, his wife and kids at the table. Every member of the group had two arms raised save for Hayley, who was holding Atlas.

"After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free and back in the house," Hubbard wrote. "Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful."

Over the weekend, the Georgia native and his family were able to take a quick trip to California after Nelly invited Florida Georgia Line to join him in performing their recent collaboration, "Lil Bit," on Good Morning America. Hubbard's bandmate, Brian Kelley, was unable to make the show, but Hubbard assured fans that all was well with the duo, who recently dispelled rumors of a breakup and signed a new multi-year touring deal with Live Nation.