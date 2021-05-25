Carrie Underwood's Fittest Instagram Photos of 2021, So Far

Carrie Underwood is known for her love of fitness, and the country star often uses her Instagram account to let fans in on her latest workout, whether she's outside on a run or lifting weights in her home gym. In March 2020, the Grammy winner released her first book, Find Your Path, and launched her Fit52 app, which means that fans can now try out the star's grueling workouts. Underwood often shares photos of herself during her Fit52 workout sessions, where she's almost always wearing her fitness apparel line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, allowing her to promote her products and encourage fans to live a healthy lifestyle all at the same time. Scroll through to see the singer's latest fitness updates.

The country star got glammed up for this campaign shot of herself stretching at a loading dock at an arena, which she captioned, "Ready. Stretch. GO!"

This retrospective celebrating six years of CALIA featured several snaps of Underwood rocking her workout wear as well as shots of the star showing off her brand's lounge apparel and swimsuits. "Whether on the road, on a boat, at a show, at the gym, playing outside, or traveling the world, @caliabycarrie's got you," the caption read. "It's been with me for 6 years and I cannot wait for you all to see what is next!"

Underwood showed off her enviable abs with this Fit52 shot of herself wearing a light blue sports bra and leggings set in her home gym. "Starting the week off right with a @fit52 workout! Who's with me?" she asked fans.

The singer's famous legs were the center of fans' attention in this gym shot, which Underwood captioned, "About to get some extra credit in this afternoon with the @fit52 13-Card Draw," referencing one of her app's workouts.

On Mother's Day, Underwood posted this photo of herself wearing a white tank top and purple bike shorts standing next to a tote bag that read, "Out of office." "I hope all you mamas out there are taking a break today to enjoy some me-time!" she wrote.