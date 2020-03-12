Carrie Underwood’s ‘Find Your Path’ Lands on the New York Times Best Seller List

She is a singer, a songwriter, a wife and a mother, and now a best-selling author as well! Underwood’s just-released book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, landed on the New York Times Best Seller List, one week after its release.

Underwood wrote Find Your Path as a result of her own obsession with health and fitness.

“That is a passion of mine, and I’ve been falling more and more in love with it over the past 15 years really,” Underwood shared with on the TODAY Show. “People would say, ‘You should write a book,’ because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out.”

Underwood’s own path to health began after she tried a few unhealthy diets, following some negative comments she received about her weight while on American Idol.

“Everybody has insecurities,” Underwood acknowledged. “I had to start feeling not good, physically, before I was like, ‘Something’s not right here.’ It was a lack of knowledge. It was a lack of knowing how to take care of myself, and kind of going too far the other direction led me to figure out what works, because I wasn’t feeling good, I wasn’t happy. I knew it didn’t feel right, so it led me to do better.”

The 37-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, penned Find Your Path to give people permission to be human, and give themselves a break, especially when it comes to their diets and exercise regimens.

“I’ve seen crazy diet suggestions, and I’ve tried some that are entirely unsustainable,” Underwood told PARADE. “No, I’m not going to puree my own peas or make my own hummus. They have it at the store. You know what I do? I eat microwave burritos multiple times a week because they’re easy. It’s about finding those solutions and doing your best.”

“I’m really proud of it,” she added. “I have some contributors, that are friends of mine –– they’re the experts in working out and nutrition. It was such a wonderful passion project.”

