Carrie Underwood Shows off Enviable Walk-in Closet With New Comfy CALIA Photo

✖

Carrie Underwood's activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, was created to provide women with fashionable and functional activewear that can be worn in the gym or just hanging out at home — a philosophy Underwood proved again this week with her latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, the singer shared a selfie from her walk-in closet, posting a photo of herself wearing a black long-sleeved top and gray sweatpants, both from CALIA.

"These may be the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned!" she wrote, adding CALIA's hashtag #ChooseYou and tagging the brand. Like the last time, Underwood posted a selfie from her closet, which has double doors, double hanging rods and a lit-up shoe shelf, many of her fans were less focused on her outfit and more focused on the fact that the singer has a washer and dryer in the middle of the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

"Not me zooming in on the washer and dryer inside the closet. What a dream!" one person wrote. Someone else commented, "A washer and dryer in the closet though! *cries in poor*." "You have a washer/dryer IN YOUR CLOSET! That's serious goals," declared the third fan, while another shared that they "have to crack up at the fact ... 3 people want the pants and the other million are focused on the [washer]/dryer... lol."

If you are one of those fans that want the pants Underwood is wearing in her post, you can buy them at Dick's Sporting Goods. The CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Sweater Joggers come in three colors: Underwood's Light Heather Gray, Pristine, a bright white, and Pure Black. The joggers are available in size XS through XL. Retailing for $69, the relaxed fit pants, made of a viscose, polyester, and nylon blend, feature an elastic waistband with drawcords for a comfortable fit and a CALIA logo medallion at the left hip.

"CALIA is one of those ways [to be creative], getting to go to virtual meetings and look at design elements and try to figure out what we're gonna do with that," Underwood said in a recent interview with Forbes. "I'm lucky that I have a lot of creative things that don't just rely on being on stage in front of people."

The Oklahoma native partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods to launch the line in 2015, and it has since evolved to include lifestyle, swimwear and accessories as well as sizes ranging from XS to 3X. "CALIA has been such a fun, creative journey to be on, and I'm excited to see where we continue to go because we're always thinking and trying to make things better and better," she said. "I feel like we know our customer. They give us feedback, and we take that to heart, and we grow and evolve together."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.