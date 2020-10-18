Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Husband Mike Fisher as He Joins fit52 as Newest Trainer With Couples Photo

✖

Carrie Underwood's fit52 app is now a family affair, as her husband Mike Fisher has joined the program as a new trainer. Underwood shared the news on Twitter and Instagram Saturday, adding a smiling face with three hearts and arm flexing emoji. The country music star launched her new workout app in March, alongside her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the fit52 Life.

The fit52 app now includes "Mike's Path," inspired by the former NHL player's workout routine. In a blog post for the app, Fisher said he tries to honor his body by working out and trying to eat healthy. "I love being active in the outdoors as well," he said, adding that ice cream is his one guilty pleasure. Underwood "motivates me by how hard she works and her discipline in pursuing a healthy lifestyle," Fisher said.

Fisher's wellness picks were Vitamin D, creatine monohydrate and BODYARMOR Lyte Berry Puunch He also shared his workout playlist, which unsurprisingly does include one of his wife's songs. He included "The Champion," Underwood's collaboration with Ludacris. Other songs on the playlist include Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Breaking Benjamin's "The Diary of Jane," Disturbed's "Indestructable" and Thousand Foot Krutch's "The Flame In All of Us."

Underwood's fit52 app became available for fans on March 2, the day before the accompanying book was released. The app includes "a variety of fresh workouts and personalized 'Paths' that align with the realities of modern-life, making it easy to fit a workout into a busy schedule," according to a press release. Underwood designed the app with her longtime trainer, Evie Overland, and the app also helps users track their fitness goals.

Underwood's dedication to the app does not mean she has taken an eye off her music career. In September, she released her first Christmas album, My Gift, which includes her takes on standards like "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Little Drummer Boy," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Silent Night." The album is poised to become a perennial favorite and has already been a success. It was Underwood's eighth consecutive album to top the Billboard County Albums chart.

Her son Isaiah Fisher made his recording debut on "Little Drummer Boy." While recording the track, Underwood was the "proudest mom in the world," she said on Today. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own," Underwood said. "When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions."