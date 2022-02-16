Carrie Underwood Throws It ‘Way Back’ in Old Photo of Her and Mike Fisher for Valentine’s Day

Carrie Underwood marked Valentine’s Day Monday by digging into her archives and sharing an old photo with her husband, Mike Fisher. Underwood, 38, and Fisher, 41, have been married since July 2010. They are parents to two sons, Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 3.

“Throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine’s Day this year. Love you, babe!” Underwood captioned the photo. The picture earned over 230,000 likes from Underwood’s Instagram followers, and plenty of Valentine’s Day wishes. “Back when Waistcoats were so so In fashion. I had so many,” fellow singer Natasha Bedingfield commented.

Fisher, a retired NHL player, shared a more recent picture of the happy couple on his own Instagram page. “My valentine,” he simply wrote, adding “Happy Valentine’s Day” as a hashtag.

In July 2021, Underwood and Fisher celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the occasion on Instagram, with each posting loving captions dedicated to one another. Fisher shared one of their wedding photos, calling Underwood the “best partner I could imagine.”

While seeing Underwood and Fisher so happy together on Instagram is no surprise for her fans, she did recently pull off a shocker. In January, fans were stunned to see her make a cameo appearance in an episode of Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 4. She is known for being a huge fan of the show and popped up in Episode 9 as a performer at the All Valley Karate Tournament. She sang “The Moment of Truth,” which was originally performed by Survivor for The Karate Kid in 1984.

“It was one of those things where we had seen after the show was on Netflix, you started to see more and more Twitter activity from celebrity fans,” Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz told PopCulture.com recently when asked about the surprise cameo. “And she’s somebody who we were all excited to see, loved the show, she and her family watched it. And when we were in our writing phase of Season 4, we were excited about the All Valley tournament, and we always joke around about the All Valley karate boards, some of our favorite characters. That group reminds us of in the writer’s room, we’re putting on a big show and how do we make this great, and we’re dealing with the nitty-gritty decisions like they are.”

Underwood’s most recent album is My Savior, her first collection of gospel songs. The album scored a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. She was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. Underwood has won seven Grammys during her career, including Best New Artist in 2007. She recently earned another Entertainer of the Year nomination at the ACM Awards, which streams on Prime Video on March 7.