‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: Carrie Underwood Makes Cameo Appearance, and Fans Lose It

Cobra Kai Season 4 has its share of surprises, but one cameo appearance has everyone talking. In Episode 9, Carrie Underwood makes an appearance as she performs and the All Valley Karate Tournament. The committee for the tournament was looking to land a big celebrity and came through in a big way.

Underwood is known for being a huge fan of Cobra Kai. “Just started watching [kobra Kai] on Netflix. Ummmm…it’s kinda awesome! [snake emoji] [thumbs up emoji]” Underwood wrote on Twitter last year. She then revealed that she knows how to spell “Cobra” as she assumed the spelling was different. “I’ll do better next time. [Cobra Kai Never Dies]” Underwood continued.

Underwood was one of the highlights of the tournament. Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) won the boys’ side of the tournament while Tory (Peyton List) won the first-ever girls competition. And the Cobra Kai dojo was named grand champions thanks to Tory and the group winning the skills competition. This means that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) can no longer teach karate to their students. And while things are looking down for Daniel and Johnny, it looks like there are issues with Cobra Kai as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) got John Kreese (Martin Kove) arrested. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Carrie Underwood appearing in Cobra Kai.

One person wrote: Did I just watch like 5 minutes of [Cobra Kai] because [Carrie Underwood] is in the episode??? Maybe

Another person wrote: “Would’ve thought [Carrie Underwood] & [Cobra Kai] would be a great match. Wish I could have [Moment of Truth] on my iTunes.

While watching the episode, one fan wrote: “That voice on Carrie Underwood is a Godsend. Whew.”

The answer to that question is Underwood is a big fan of the series as she tweeted about it last year. And with her big a major star, the cameo appearance is huge and surprising.

Another person wrote: “I do not understand why Carrie Underwood shows up in this season of Cobra Kai but I do know I admire her quads.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Okay I was about to s— on the Carrie Underwood appearance but the fact that she’s doing the f—ing Survivor song is awesome.”

And one person wrote to Underwood: “Happy New Year Carrie!! Love that you’re singing in Cobra Kai. Hope to see you in 2022!!”