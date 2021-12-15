Carrie Underwood’s Insanely Fit Legs Have Instagram Applauding

Carrie Underwood kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Saturday, Dec. 4, and while her stunning vocals have generated plenty of applause, it is Underwood’s legs that are catching all of the attention. As the American Idol alum continues her Las Vegas residency, she took to social media on Sunday, Dec. 5 to show off a few highlights from her latest show, and fans couldn’t help but comment about her killer legs.

In a social media post, the “Cry Pretty” singer shared a gallery of images from her latest residency show, writing [Reflection Night #3… this is most definitely my happy place! Thanks to all those who came to the first shows! We saw so many familiar faces…you guys rock!” The carousel of images showed Underwood’s numerous on-stage outfits, with Underwood showing off her toned legs in shorts, which she paired with heels and glitzed-out jackets.

While the post certainly saw its share of fans applauding Underwood’s performance, it also drew in a rush of people envious of her legs, which were dubbed “leg goals” by many. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “Carrie got legs for days,” with another person adding that Underwood’s legs “are [fire].” Several people couldn’t help but comment on Underwood’s fitness regimen, one person writing, “you definitely don’t skip leg day” as another person added, “ok motivation enough for me to do those squats!”

Fans envious of Underwood’s legs thankfully have some insight into how Underwood herself achieves them. Back in 2017, Nashville-based celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who has worked with the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, opened up to the Tennessean about how to get toned like her clients. Oprea said “you have to eat clean to get lean and workout to get strong,” adding that her “advice is to grab a fitness tracker and get moving. Activity all day, even something as simple as walking, will lead to more healthy choices. Plus, the more you move, the less chance you’ll be eating out of boredom.” She added that squats, lunges and push-ups are excellent choices for any routine, as “just these three moves, if done correctly, can work the whole body.”

The latest round of fanfare for Underwood’s legs came amid her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which marks her first-ever residency in the city. After kicking off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity room, the residency is set to continue with shows on Dec. 8 and 10-11, as well as later dates including March 23, 25, 26 and 30 and April 1-2.