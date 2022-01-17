Carrie Underwood Reacts to ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Posing for Hilarious Photo With Her

Carrie Underwood had a great time appearing on Cobra Kai. When Season 4 of the Netflix series premiered on New Year’s Day, Xolo Mariduena, who plays Miguel on Cobra Kai, posted a photo that shows him and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk/Eli) and Gianni DeCenzo (Demitri) with Underwood. Mariduena and Bertrand are holding Underwood while DeCenzo is holding a piece of wood above her. In the caption, Mariduena wrote, “The Boys Carrying Wood While Carrying Carrie Underwood Under Wood. (Thank You [Carrie Underwood] for entertaining this terrible proposition.) Happy New Year.” The country music superstar responded to the post over the weekend.

“And the most original photo request goes to…,” Underwood wrote in a repost. Underwood, 38, appears in Episode 9 of Season 4 to perform “The Moment of Truth” during the All Valley Karate Tournament. The song was first performed by Survivor for The Karate Kid soundtrack in 1984.

“I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny, and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is The Karate Kid,” the Grammy winner said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Once I discovered Cobra Kai a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song,” she added. “I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”

PopCulture.com recently caught up with the creators of the series and talked about how they got Underwood to appear on the show. “It was one of those things where we had seen after the show was on Netflix, you started to see more and more Twitter activity from celebrity fans,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told PopCulture. “And she’s somebody who we were all excited to see, loved the show, she and her family watched it.

“And when we were in our writing phase of Season 4, we were excited about the All Valley tournament, and we always joke around about the All Valley karate boards, some of our favorite characters. That group reminds us of in the writer’s room, we’re putting on a big show and how do we make this great, and we’re dealing with the nitty-gritty decisions like they are.” All four seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix.