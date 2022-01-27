Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Elaborate Birthday Cake as He Turns 3

While she is best known for being a country music star, Carrie Underwood is also a devoted mom to two boys. Underwood shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, and, and the Grammy winner recently documented the elaborate birthday cake that they commissioned for their youngest’s third birthday. Underwood shouted out the Nashville bakery Ivey Cake on her Instagram while sharing some photos of the Paw Patrol-themed confection.

“My sweet baby is 3. Where do the years go???” Underwood posted. “He and his buddies had fun at [Defy Nashvill] and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from [Ivy Cake]! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good!!!”

While Underwood and Fisher tend to be private about their children, the singer has shared some about their family’s exploits online. She posted about their pre-Thanksgiving time at Walt Disney World, and she shouted out the beloved theme park on Instagram.

“Got to spend some much-needed family time recently in Orlando!!!” Underwood wrote. “We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks, [Walt Disney World] for existing!”

Underwood also shared a hilarious post about her family’s adorable mish-mashed Halloween costumes, admitting that she wasn’t “sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be.” In the humorous photo, Underwood, Fisher, and their two children appeared to opt for different themes when choosing their costumes. Fisher went as a cowboy, with Underwood dressed in all black with spooky black and white face paint. Little Isaiah wore a clown mask as his little brother Jacob went as Marshall from Paw Patrol. Underwood shared the adorable image as she wished her followers a “HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!”