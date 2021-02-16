Carrie Underwood Shares Song That Brings Her 'to Tears' Every Time She Hears It

✖

Carrie Underwood is sharing a song that is close to her heart as she prepares to release the gospel album, My Savior. The singer tweeted Tuesday that "The Blessing," performed by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, brought her to tears "every single time," and that hearing sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 2, sing "amen" was the "heavenly cherry on top."

"The Blessing" was released last year as the lead single from Elevation Worship's twelfth live album, Graves into Gardens, as well as on Jobe's third live album, The Blessing. Underwood's followers responded with their own emotional reactions to the track, with one person calling it "a beautiful song that ALWAYS gets me in my feels." Another coined it "an anointed song for sure," as still another Underwood fan said it was their "2020 anthem."

This song brings the tears every single time. Hearing my babies sing “amen” is the heavenly cherry on top! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/M0Ezd7Obdy — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 16, 2021

"I love this song so much and have wanted to hear you sing it since I first heard it. Your vocals on this would be incredible. Feel free to drop a cover anytime," they continued. "Maybe [Brad Paisley] or Lady A could sing harmony. Okay, now I'm getting carried away..."

Underwood is preparing to release My Savior on March 26, which will include hymns like "How Great Thou Art" and "Softly and Tenderly," as well as a collaboration with gospel singer CeCe Winans on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." The American Idol winner shared some of the heart that went into recording her new album in a January video, explaining that this is the album she had always dreamed of making. "This is legacy stuff to me. I feel like at the heart of it all is an album like this one," she said. "When thinking about making an album like this, one thing I definitely wanted to do is to do the familiar. I wanted to do the traditional songs I grew up singing."

Going back to the music that first shaped her as an artist, Underwood said gospel music was a "great foundation" for her as an artist even years later. The Easter release date is purposeful as well. "I want it to appeal to the people like me who grew up singing these songs but also, we'll be introducing these songs to a whole new generation as well," she explained. "When you think about the meaning behind Easter, it is about so much thankfulness to Jesus. That is what this album is about. What a joy it's been to make music like this right now."