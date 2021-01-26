Carrie Underwood Is 'Supportive of Whatever' Son Isaiah Decides to Pursue, Including Singing

✖

Carrie Underwood's older son, Isaiah, is only 5 years old, but he's already an official recording artist, having joined his mom on a new version of "Little Drummer Boy" for Underwood's 2020 Christmas album, My Gift. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the country star opened up about Isaiah's future endeavors, sharing that she and husband Mike Fisher will support him no matter what.

"You can kind of tell when someone has pitch. He can sing along with me and you can tell what song he's singing if he's just singing on his own, because he's singing the correct notes," she said. "He's almost 6 but he is just a little guy. So I don't know if he'll have that or have that passion at all." The Grammy winner added, "We're supportive of whatever he wants to do, but he definitely has pitch. So I figured him coming in and singing, we could make it to where [we could] use the best parts of whatever he did and make it good."

The 37-year-old added that Isaiah has already started writing songs. "He's a giver," she explained. "He wants to make things for you and give things to you. He likes to write songs, he'll just [say], 'Here's this song I made up.' So I asked him if he might want to come in and sing with me and he was super excited."

According to Underwood, both she and Isaiah were proud of his work in the recording studio. "He did such a great job, and listening back, I feel like he's just so proud of himself," she previously said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He went to school and he's like, 'Hey, my song's out! Wanna hear my song?' And they were listening to it in his class."

Meanwhile, Underwood and Fisher's younger son, 2-year-old Jacob, is taking after his dad. To celebrate Jacob's birthday earlier this week, the former NHL star posted a photo of Jacob wearing Batman pajamas and sunglasses, balancing on a carpet in a tiny pair of hockey skates. "Happy 2nd birthday Jacob!" Fisher's caption read. "You’ve brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years! Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!"

Underwood shared a hospital photo of a newborn Jacob wrapped in a blanket. "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you," she wrote. "We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"