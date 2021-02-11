Carrie Underwood Shares Track List for Gospel Album 'My Savior'

✖

Carrie Underwood has officially shared the track list for her upcoming gospel album My Savior, announcing the news on Thursday, Feb. 11. The album, which is set for release on March 26, will include multiple hymns that Underwood has performed publicly, including "How Great Thou Art" and "Softly and Tenderly," as well as a number of additional tracks.

The album features one collaboration with gospel singer CeCe Winans, who will join Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." "For this album, I chose some of the familiar hymns I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember," Underwood captioned her announcement. "These songs set the foundation for me and I hope you love them as much as I do. #MySavior."

In a previously released video of herself working on My Savior, Underwood said in a voiceover that the album is one she has "always wanted to make." "This is legacy stuff to me. I feel like at the heart of it all is an album like this one." she said. "When thinking about making an album like this, one thing I definitely wanted to do is to do the familiar. I wanted to do the traditional songs I grew up singing." The Oklahoma native added that the songs on My Savior are "literally songs I've heard since birth."

"Hymns and gospel music shaped me as an artist because those were the first things that I sang," she explained. "It was just a great foundation for me, now, as an artist." Underwood purposely chose the album's release date to coincide with the Easter holiday and told fans that My Savior is an album of thankfulness.

"I want it to appeal to the people like me who grew up singing these songs but also, we'll be introducing these songs to a whole new generation as well," she said. "When you think about the meaning behind Easter, it is about so much thankfulness to Jesus. That is what this album is about. What a joy it's been to make music like this right now." See the full track list for the album below and pre-order My Savior here.

1. "Jesus Loves Me (Instrumental)"

2. "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus"

3. "Blessed Assurance"

4. "Just As I Am"

5. "Victory in Jesus"

6. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)"

7. "O How I Love Jesus"

8. "How Great Thou Art"

9. "Because He Lives"

10. "The Old Rugged Cross"

11. "I Surrender All"

12. "Softly and Tenderly"

13. "Amazing Grace"