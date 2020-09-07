Carrie Underwood Shares Glimpse of Son Isaiah's 'Mood' in New Photos

✖

Carrie Underwood gave her Instagram followers a little look at how son, Isaiah, has been feeling while at home. Underwood shared two different shots to display the wide range of moods he has been dealing with by the two comic book character outfits he was wearing. First up she showed her son donning a Venom costume, who is one of Spiderman's most revered villains. Shortly after, Underwood's son is wearing the web-slinging title character's iconic red mask. The only twist, though, was that the rest of his costume saw him wearing a Grinch Santa suit. Underwood wrote across the two sides, "Mood... getting... better?"

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their oldest son into the world in 2015. The two have another son, Jacob, who was born last year. He was the star of one of his father's most recent Instagram videos as the 1-year-old was seen riding a green Power Wheels ATV on the lawn while continually giggling. His laughter had the comments section roaring with elated remarks.

It's been a busy past two weeks for Underwood from a musical standpoint as she teamed up with Brad Paisley to perform at the Grand Ole Opry to kick off Labor Day weekend. In a socially-distanced setup, the two played an assortment of songs that made the performers feel a little sense of normalcy. On Instagram, Underwood said it's "always an honor to play the [Opry]" while sharing a few snapshots of their time on stage.

Prior to that, she released the tracklist for her first-ever Christmas album, "My Gift," which will release on Sept. 25. She also announced that she will be back for another season as part of the Sunday Night Football program. "Been waiting all summer to announce this," she wrote on Instagram. "Super excited to be back for another season."

Last week, the Country Music Association announced the nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards which sees Underwood earning a spot for Entertainer of the Year. That category also features Miranda Lambert, making it the first time two females were represented since Faith Hill and The Chicks in 2000. The two will also face-off against Eric Church, Luke Combs and Keith Urban. Underwood is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.