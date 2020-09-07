Carrie Underwood Shares Glimpse of Son Isaiah's 'Mood' in New Photos
Carrie Underwood gave her Instagram followers a little look at how son, Isaiah, has been feeling while at home. Underwood shared two different shots to display the wide range of moods he has been dealing with by the two comic book character outfits he was wearing. First up she showed her son donning a Venom costume, who is one of Spiderman's most revered villains. Shortly after, Underwood's son is wearing the web-slinging title character's iconic red mask. The only twist, though, was that the rest of his costume saw him wearing a Grinch Santa suit. Underwood wrote across the two sides, "Mood... getting... better?"
Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their oldest son into the world in 2015. The two have another son, Jacob, who was born last year. He was the star of one of his father's most recent Instagram videos as the 1-year-old was seen riding a green Power Wheels ATV on the lawn while continually giggling. His laughter had the comments section roaring with elated remarks.
Watch live as Carrie returns to the @Opry stage with @BradPaisley on this Labor Day Weekend! #OpryLive @CircleAllAccess https://t.co/a6KEX3j1kM -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/jaywzjlKwd— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 6, 2020
Last week, the Country Music Association announced the nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards which sees Underwood earning a spot for Entertainer of the Year. That category also features Miranda Lambert, making it the first time two females were represented since Faith Hill and The Chicks in 2000. The two will also face-off against Eric Church, Luke Combs and Keith Urban. Underwood is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.