Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Performing on the Opry

Former CMA Awards co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will team up once again on Saturday for a performance on the Grand Ole Opry, going live at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 5. The duo's performance will be the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,941st consecutive Saturday night broadcast and will be held without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will air on the Opry’s Circle TV network, online and on the radio on the Opry's flagship station, 650 WSM AM. "Cannot wait to be back on the @Opry stage with my friend @BradPaisley on Saturday, September 5! #OpryFam" Underwood shared on Instagram. "Can't wait," Paisley added on his own page. Both Underwood and Paisley are members of the Opry — Underwood was inducted in 2008, two and a half years after she released her debut album, and Paisley in 2001, a year and a half after he released his.

Paisley is still riding high with his current single, "No I in Beer," while Underwood may bring Christmas to the Opry a bit early, as she's preparing to release her first holiday album, My Gift, on Sept. 25. The superstar duo will have no trouble sharing the stage for the performance on Saturday, since they've done it 11 times previously as co-hosts for the CMA Awards between 2008-2018. Underwood hosted the show with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and neither she nor Paisley will host this year.

"I think some of the most fun times we have is in the preparation," Underwood told Parade in 2017 of hosting the show with Paisley. "We often get to film things in advance, like we did a big Star Wars thing [one year], and have a bunch of people involved. That part’s always fun."

"My favorite thing is this collaboration," Paisley shared. "The writing and the creation of our monologue and our hosting. I don’t think it’s necessarily a normal thing for the hosts or host of an awards show to start writing for something four months out, but we get together at the beginning of August. And before that I’ll inevitably receive a text. I received a text one year in May from Carrie that said, 'Tim and Faith as Barbies!' I’m really proud of the things we’ve come up with together, and I think we entertain people. That’s a fun feeling."

"After 10 years there’s a real awareness of who each other is as a performer," he added. "In that sense we know each other really well."