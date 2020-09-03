Mike Fisher's Video of Son Jacob Laughing Will Make Your Day Better

It's a proven fact that baby laughs can make anyone smile, and this video of Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood's younger son, Jacob, is no exception. Earlier this week, Fisher shared a clip of the 1-year-old driving a small green Power Wheels ATV on the lawn, the family's dog Zero happily following along.

As Jacob stopped and started the motor, he continually giggled, clearly getting a kick out of his automotive experience, his full belly laugh even making his dad let out a chuckle. "The laugh.....," Fisher captioned the sweet video. He also replied to a parent-shamer who commented "Where the helmet," presumably wondering why Jacob wasn't wearing a helmet in the clip. "That would be the equivalent of you wearing a helmet running on the grass," Fisher wrote back. "sorry but I had to #powerwheels."

Jacob previously found Internet video fame shortly after his birth, when his mom uploaded a clip of her and her husband serenading their son with Vince Gill's "I Still Believe in You," each with varying degrees of success, as Jacob instantly stopped crying when his mom sang and started up again when dad took over. "Everyone’s a critic...," Underwood cracked in her caption.

Along with Jacob, Fisher and Underwood share 5-year-old son Isaiah, who is clearly loving his duties as big brother. In July, Fisher posted a photo of his two boys fishing together, Isaiah with a fishing rod in his hand and a fish on the line as Jacob stood alongside him in a small boat and looked on.

"Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes," Fisher wrote. "He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!! I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button! All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!"

During their I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Fisher and Underwood opened up about how they discuss God with their boys, especially Isaiah.

"I feel like because we have an open dialogue about God, he just says things," Underwood said. "'Did you know, I have to love God even more than you, mommy! I love God so much.' I feel like he means it. I feel like things are just rattling around in there and you're like, 'What do you sit around thinking about all day?' I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love. That he can just blurt out whatever."