Carrie Underwood Returns for New Season of 'Sunday Night Football'

✖

Carrie Underwood has been waiting all year for Sunday night! The country star is officially back in her capacity as theme song-singer on Sunday Night Football for the upcoming football season, which will make this her eighth consecutive year with the NFL. Sunday Night Football will debut on NBC on Sept. 13 with a new video of Underwood performing the program's theme song, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

This year's show opener was produced with social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and includes footage of Underwood in a recording studio in Nashville along with cameos from several NFL stars that were filmed remotely and without extras. The spot will also feature user-generated content from fans. "We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans," Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open, said in a press release, via Sounds Like Nashville.

"Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" is a re-work of Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and the rock icon was featured in the 2019 spot for SNF along with Underwood. Pink was the first to sing "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" in 2006 before Faith Hill took over for several years and Underwood began her tenure in 2013. She has performed multiple theme songs including "Oh, Sunday Night" and "Game On" before "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" was re-introduced last year. The 2020 show opener will feature a new version of the song recorded by Underwood.

See the 2020 NBC Sunday Night Football schedule below.

Thurs. Sept. 10 NFL Kickoff Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Sept. 13 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 20 Week 2 New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Sun. Sept. 27 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Sun. Oct. 4 Week 4 Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 11 Week 5 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Oct. 18 Week 6 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 25 Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

*Sun. Nov. 1 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Nov. 8 Week 9 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Nov. 15 Week 10 Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

*Sun. Nov. 22 Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

**Thurs. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Nov. 29 Week 12 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Dec. 6 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Dec. 13 Week 14 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Dec. 20 Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 27 Week 16 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Jan. 3 Week 17 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game