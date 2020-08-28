Carrie Underwood Reveals Track List for Holiday Album, 'My Gift'

✖

Carrie Underwood has officially revealed the track list for her upcoming holiday album My Gift, sharing the news with fans this week. The album, which will be released on Sept. 25, will feature classic holiday songs as well as new ones, including a duet with John Legend and an appearance by Underwood's older son, Isaiah.

"The songs on [My Gift] are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours," the Grammy winner wrote on social media. "The album also includes a couple of very special guests…I can’t wait for you all to hear 'Hallelujah' written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of 'Little Drummer Boy' featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah. September 25 can’t come soon enough!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 27, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

On Friday, she released one of the new songs, "Let There Be Peace," which Underwood wrote with Brett James and David Garcia. The uplifting song, which features gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters, is a wish for world peace rather than any material gift.

Underwood previously explained that "Little Drummer Boy" gave her the inspiration to name the album My Gift. "The sentiment behind it is just so honest," she explained. "There's a little boy, and of course I think of my 5-year-old, Isaiah. They're bringing gifts to baby Jesus, he doesn't have anything, he's poor. So he says, 'I know, I'm going to play my drum for him, that's what I have.' To me, that's a gift that was given to him by God. His love of music. I imagine he was a good little drummer. I love music, I love singing, that is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus."

See the full track listing for My Gift below:

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)