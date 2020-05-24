Carrie Underwood's Poolside Swimsuit Photo Sets Social Media on Fire

Carrie Underwood busted out her bikini for Memorial Day weekend, and fans took notice. The former American Idol winner posted a poolside selfie Saturday, surrounded by sunshine, water and happiness. It comes as many states are opening up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sunny snapshot was the latest venture outside for Underwood in recent weeks. The country superstar has gushed over her family and performed while quarantined for several "at home" specials, but her social media also captures a few moments of freedom for Underwood.

Earlier in the week she shared a look at her "first run of the season" logging over 4 miles in a little under an hour. She's also taken up gardening and observing her family during her time inside. But with the heat coming and the pool staring back from outside, it wasn't going to be long before Underwood made it out to it.

Fans of the country star were blown away by the photo and were trying to soak up the vibes that Underwood was giving off with the selfie. Fans were also stunned by how healthy the singer looked in the photo.

