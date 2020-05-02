Carrie Underwood Shares Photos of Husband Mike Fisher Giving Son 'Back Yard' Haircut Amid Quarantine

✖

Country megastar, Carrie Underwood is making the most of quarantine life with her family — husband, Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah, 1 and Jacob, 5. Sharing a photo detailing the start of their mornings posted to Instagram on Saturday morning, Underwood shared two photos, starting with one featuring a caption overlaying a snapshot of Fisher reading a book to his son, Isaiah situated on his lap, while Jacob, sported a onesie playing by his feet: "Best way to start the day... coffee and Bible stories on front porch."

In the second snapshot, the 37-year-old also caught a moment with Fisher cutting Isaiah's hair, with the caption, "Back yard cuts with [Mike Fisher]," which was subsequently followed by another Instagram Story that read, "I'm next" alongside a cutting hair emoji. This was also followed by another Story, that read "just kidding" abbreviated as "JK."

(Photo: Carrie Underwood / @carrieunderwood)

Underwood, like many across the country are taking precautions and steering clear of interaction following the global pandemic that is coronavirus, with public health measures being mandated in an effort to slow the outbreak's severity and help save lives. She, along with Fisher have been chronicling their quarantine life with the former NHL star even posting photos from his fishing trip, while practicing guidelines.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak precautions prompting thousands of cancellations, closings and postponements across the U.S., Underwood is making the most of her "social distancing" by beasting it up at home. In an Instagram Story shared to her social media last month, the mother-of-two posted a selfie while all smiles and bare-faced as she lay out on the floor of her gym after a sweaty workout. Sporting a tank top from her CALIA collection, Underwood captioned the image: "Everything everywhere is closed/cancelled. Might as well work out!"

While the "Love Wins" singer and songwriter might be taking time out to exercise during her practice of social distancing, some of her fans are spending their time reading her debut book, Find Your Path: Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life — now, a New York Times best-seller.

(Photo: Carrie Underwood / @carrieunderwood)

The 37-year-old stopped by the TODAY Show on March 3 to discuss the health and fitness book, which highlights her own journey from struggling with fluctuating weight to finding a balance that works for her –– and one that will likely work for others, too.

"That is a passion of mine, and I've been falling more and more in love with it over the past 15 years really," Underwood said, adding that her idea sparked after launching her CALIA apparel fitness line. "People would say, 'You should write a book,' because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out."

Underwood admitted she was "really proud of it," adding how she also collaborated with some contributors that are "friends" of hers. "They're the experts in working out and nutrition," she said. "It was such a wonderful passion project."