Carrie Underwood Is 'Pool Ready' in New Swimsuit Selfie

Memorial Day weekend looks different for everyone this year, but singer Carrie Underwood is doing her best to bring in some sunshine and smiles. The "Drinking Alone" singer shared a new poolside selfie on Saturday, showing herself smiling from ear to ear. Underwood shared the latest Instagram post a few days after signing on to star in another remotely filmed television event during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Is it summer yet?" Underwood asked her fans Saturday, adding a sun emoji. She also included the hashtags "pool ready" and "choose you." Underwood also tagged her fitness apparel brand, CALIA by Carrie. While many of Underwood's fans were happy to see her smile, others were impressed by her abs. "Ok hot stuff and those abs!!!!!!" Melissa Schleicher, Underwood's makeup artist, wrote.

Underwood has been keeping fans up to date on her activities while she and husband Mike Fisher quarantine with their sons during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, she shared a photo of her "first run of the season." She did 4.35 miles in 52 minutes, although she admitted she walked at times. Other posts included the hashtag #Fit52, a reference to Underwood's Fit 52 app, which fans can use to follow her workout routine. The subscription costs $8 a month or $52 for a year. Underwood also released an accompanying book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, in March.

"She is dedicated to living as healthy as possible the for 52 weeks of the year," Underwood's trainer, Eve Overland, recently told Us Weekly. Overland said Underwood likes to sneak in exercises whenever able to in her everyday life. "Carrie has been known to do walking lunges around the house and jog in place while doing laundry," she added.

In the past few weeks, Underwood has taken part in several remotely filmed benefit specials. Last week, she signed on for CMT's upcoming CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special, which will air on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The special will also include performances from Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Bradni Carlile, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Thomas Rhett. The two-hour event falls under CMT's "Artists of the Year" banner and will recognize the health care workers, community leaders, food industry employees and others working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.